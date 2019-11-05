Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga is disappointed with her eviction; says Himanshi Khurrana will expose Shehnaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing. Media personality Shefali Bagga was also seen in the show. She got evicted recently.

Shefali, who works as an anchor for a Hindi news channel, gained popularity for being opinionated and fighting for herself in the show. After her eviction from the house, in a conversation with the TimesofIndia.com, she called her ouster from the show unfair and also talked about the new wild cards.

She told the publication, "Yes I am very disappointed with my eviction as I deserved to stay in the show. I don't think Mahira and Arti were deserving enough to stay in the house. My game was stronger and I don't know why I got eliminated. My elimination is very unfair. I did my best in the task. I tried convincing everyone, but did what I could do. Ultimately, the decision was in sanchalak's hands and you must have seen in the show how the sanchalaks have behaved throughout the season. The second day also I tried convincing Rashami and she sent Devoleena and she did the most stupidest thing she could do. They did such a big negligence in a task which was about ticket to finale. People who are not deserving like Mahira and Arti are in the show. In fact, before Salman sir announced Rashami Desai's name, Arti stood up as she very well knew that she is not deserving enough to be in the show, but Rashami's name was announced."

Shefali, who recently had a major fallout with Shehnaz during a task, feels that Shehnaz is fake and new wild card entry Himanshi Khurrana will expose her real side soon, "The wildcard are going to change the equations in the house I strongly feel. I saw the recent promo and I feel that Himanshi's entry will expose Shehnaz's cute and innocent image that she has been faking all this while on the show. It will be a big turning point in the game. Shehnaz, who has been portraying herself as Miss innocent and that she is a kid at heart will now come out. Because we all very well knew her true side. There were many situations where she showed us the real side so we knew she was being fake. Let's see how she will deal with Himanshi."

Shefali added further, "She is using both Sidharth Shukla and Paras' friendship. She won't leave anyone because she knows in future there can be a situation where Paras can rescue her and she doesn't want to take that chance."