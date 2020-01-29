Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga thrilled to see Vikas Gupta in the house

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its final stage and is almost on the verge of reaching the grand finale. In the midst of all this, the housemates are being given some interesting tasks which the audiences have found quite entertaining. However, a unique task has been introduced in the latest episode which has actually shocked the housemates.

This task is related to interim captaincy wherein their connections will enter the house and vote for their favourite housemate for the same. Vikas Gupta will be seen supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Needless to say, Vikas’ entry into the house has excited not only the housemates but also the fans. Former contestant Shefali Bagga is also ecstatic as Vikas has entered the BB house again. She has recently posted a tweet wherein she mentions about being happy upon seeing Vikas Gupta back in the house.

As per the preview of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vikas will be making certain revelations which will shock few housemates. For instance, he reveals in front of Shehnaaz Gill about Asim Riaz having a connection outside the house other than Himanshi Khurana.

