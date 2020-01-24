Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga warns Shehnaaz to beware of Rashami’s friendship

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill, who is a popular Punjabi singer, is currently making headlines for her participation in the famous and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

She is one of the most talked about contestants. The Punjabi singer changed her game recently after she went against Sidharth Shukla and teamed up with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. While she appears to be going strong with her bond with Rashami, her BFF in the house, Shefali Bagga seems to be upset with this new budding friendship.

Shefali took to her social media handle and shared a series of tweets wherein she expressed her views and warned Shehnaaz to beware of Rashami’s friendship.

Check out Shefali Bagga’s tweets below:

#RashmiDesai always pulls #Shehnaaz down.First in the fight between #arti and sana she was talking bad about sana to arti , then she said wo #SidharthShukIa ke bina kuch nahi.Then sana se hi baat karti hai and par achi banti hai.Sana should take her father’s advice. #BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 22, 2020

#RashmiDesai said ki #SidharthShukIa ke bina #ShehnazGill kuch nahi. By the way Sana akele hi kaafi hai . Also, Its her feeling for Sid and she gets affected and expresses . Simple . #SidNaaz #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 22, 2020

Do you agree with Shefali Bagga?