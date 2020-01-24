News

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga warns Shehnaaz to beware of Rashami’s friendship

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill, who is a popular Punjabi singer, is currently making headlines for her participation in the famous and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

She is one of the most talked about contestants. The Punjabi singer changed her game recently after she went against Sidharth Shukla and teamed up with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. While she appears to be going strong with her bond with Rashami, her BFF in the house, Shefali Bagga seems to be upset with this new budding friendship.

Shefali took to her social media handle and shared a series of tweets wherein she expressed her views and warned Shehnaaz to beware of Rashami’s friendship.

Check out Shefali Bagga’s tweets below:

Do you agree with Shefali Bagga? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

