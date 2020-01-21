MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga what happened when she met Shehnaaz Gill for the first time

Bigg Boss 13 finale is drawing closer with every passing day and there is a cutthroat competition between the contestants. The ones who have survived in the show are making all the efforts to defeat the fellow inmates. While the contestants who are evicted are divided into different opinions and extending support to their favourite housemates.

One of them is Shefali Bagga who recently got eliminated from the house. The former journalist had entered the house as wild card contestant last month. And now that she has got evicted, the diva is reminiscing her Bigg Boss days and sharing pictures on her social media account. By now, we all know that Shefali shared a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill and Bagga is all praises for her since the time she is out of the show.

She had also revealed this through her Instagram posts and hoped that she wins the show. And now, Shefali shared a video where she is seen describing the exact situation and what all happened when she met Shehnaaz for the first time during her wild-card entry.

The video shows that the duo gave each other a tight hug and said I love you. Then Shehnaaz planted a sweet kiss on Shefali's forehead. This video made us go aww.

Take a look at it:

So, what do you think about Shefali and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship? Are they the new BFFs in town? Tell us in the comments.