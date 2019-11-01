Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala and Tehseen Poonawalla get into an argument even before entering the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well, earn one another’s trust and save themselves from evictions.

Now, with the entry of wild card contestants, the show will become all the more spicy. Host Salman Khan already introduced few of them like Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav on weekend ka vaar last week. Kanta laga girl Shefali Jariwala is been seen keeping a tab on housemates from the secret room. And now Khesari Lal Yadav and Tehseen Poonawalla have also joined her. None of them have entered the house yet. Chunks of their entry are being shot in bits and pieces and finally today late afternoon they will enter the house. However, even before entering the house, Shefali and Tehseen have had their first big argument.

In a promo of tonight’s episode released today we can see the three wild card contestants are making notes on which contestant is most dogla (has double standards). And somewhere while doing that Shefali lost her cool and blasted Tehseen. So as per housemates’ nomination they voted out Rashami Desai to be the most dogla contestant and made her stand on number one position followed by Sidharth Shukla. Wild card contestants were also supposed to vote and did agree to the housemates’ opinion, every one, apart from Tehseen, actually. Tehseen Poonawalla took a stand for Rashami Desai and then Sidharth Shukla to be least Dogla. Following which, Rashami and Sidharth were distanced from the title of being Dogla and it didn't go well with Khesari and Shefali. They expressed their displeasure to Tehseen. This led to an argument between Shefali and Tehseen.