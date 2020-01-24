Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala calls Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship TOXIC; advices Paras to END IT!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has consistently kept the audience on the edge of their seats with their daily dose of drama and spice.

The show has seen so much of fights and brawls that the chaos doesn’t seem to end at all even as the show is close to culmination. Infact, there are times when even the host of the show Salman Khan lost his cool on the contestants and raised his voice pointing out that the contestants dare not use a certain language or pitch with him.

There are a lot of temperament issues in the house and along with this, one of the most discussed topics of the house is that of Paras Chhabra’s relationship status with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Salman recently pointed out that while Paras is talking negative things about Akanksha, it is she who is gifting him expensive things and infact, the clothes and expensive perfumes which he is using are also sent by her.

After all of this, now Paras will be seen telling Shefali Jariwala that he is not in a happy space and that he has tried to break off his relationship with Akanksha before coming inside the house but everytime he is stopped by either his mother or is told that since now he has gained fame from Bigg Boss he wants to end the relationship. After listening to the nature of their relationship narrated by Paras, Shefali comments that the relationship is toxic and advices him to end it!

