Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala ends friendship with Asim Riaz?

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is constantly in the news. Host Salman Khan recently made some shocking revelations about Arhaan Khan.

Arhaan, who had entered once again as a wild card entry, had proposed to Rashami Desai a few days ago. So, obviously, Salman exposing him and revealing that he is married and has a kid has come off as a shock for not just Rashami, but for everyone.

Now, a new luxury task is all set to take place inside the Bigg Boss house. We all know more than getting the luxury basket for the contestants; the weekly task is a pure test of true friendship. Like this week, all the contestants are a part of Bigg Boss Post Office task, few bonds will be seen hitting the rock bottom.

According to the latest online updates, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai have to prove their friendship to Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz Gill. In the upcoming episode, Asim will be seen destroying Shefali’s letter from her husband Parag Tyagi. Shefali will be hurt with Asim’s reactions and she will say that their friendship is over now. Meanwhile, Rashami will be seen destroying Shehnaaz Gill’s letter sent by her family.

Well, it will be quite disheartening for the audience to see Asim and Shefali break their friendship, especially since their good friend Himanshi is already out of the house.

