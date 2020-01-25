Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala gets evicted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

As a part of the game, contestants are seen participating in various tasks. They also get eliminated in the process and only a person lifts the trophy. Well, as per latest updates, the latest contestant to get evicted is Shefali Jariwala.

Yes, you read that right. Shefali Jariwala has been asked to go home. Apart from Shefali, of course her husband Parag Tyagi is unhappy with the turn of event. Parag always thought that Shefali would last much longer in the game, but Wild Card entries generally do not sustain. Shefali's stint is perhaps the longest that a Wild Card entrant has survived in this controversial house.

Credits: SpotboyE.com