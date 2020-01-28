Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala opens up on Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala had entered the house as a wild card contestant and was recently evicted. Now, only eight contestants remain in the house. Shefali was at first good friends with Asim Riaz, but later, after Himanshi Khurana was evicted, she had a fight with Asim and since then they have been against each other. Now, in a recent interaction with TimesofIndia.com, she has shared her views on the housemates.

Talking about Asim Riaz, the actress said that Sidharth Shukla is a fun-loving, sensible, and logical person, but Asim Riaz is crossing all the limits of badtameezi in Bigg Boss 13. She also called him ungrateful and said that while he is young, he is also gull of arrogance. She said, 'I have stayed in the house and have seen, he pokes Sidharth to no extent. He has been doing it for quite some time now, even when Sidharth was unwell.'

Well, we are sure Asim's fans will have a lot to say on this. What is your take?

Credits: Pinkvilla