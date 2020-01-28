Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala posts a sweet message for fans

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is undoubtedly the most popular and talked about season of the controversial reality show. Every week, the eliminations intensify the game on this popular reality show. Much to everyone’s surprise, Shefali Jariwala got eliminated from the show this week. The Kaanta Laga girl had entered the show as a wild card contestant and emerged as one of the strong contestants in the game. While Shefali’s elimination must have left her fans disappointed, the actress is quite satisfied with her journey on Bigg Boss 13.



Post her elimination, Shefali released an official statement and thanked her fans for the unconditional support during her journey on the show. Calling it a rollercoaster ride, the lady stated that she is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of BB13 and said that she will cherish the memories forever. 'Hello guys, first things first… I just want to thank you all who have supported me and love me throughout this amazing journey called Bigg Boss. These past few months have been experience that very few get to live and I’m so grateful that I got to be one of them. It was one heck of a rollercoaster filled with ups and downs and it’s truly something I’ll cherish forever. Once again… Thank You, Love You. Until next time,' the actress wrote.

Credits: Pinkvilla