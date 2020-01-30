Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala reveals Shehnaaz's game plan

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala was one of the powerhouse entrants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She managed to make her presence felt as compared to others and stayed inside the house for longer than the other 6 wildcards who had entered along with her, namely Tehseen Poonawalla, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau, and Khesari Lal Yadav. Shefali started her game in the house with team Sidharth Shukla who she happened to date long back and after Sid and Asim Riaz's split, she stood by Asim. However, that bond broke too and before her exit, she was seen siding with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.

The actress did not hide the spite that she had begun to develop for Asim towards the end of the show. In an interaction with BT, Shefali revealed her side of the story about her fall out with Asim.

She also went on to reveal that Shehnaaz Gill was one of the smartest contestants in the house who has managed to fool one and all in the house, including the audience. Said Shefali, 'She had started getting on my nerves towards the end. In fact, her pretense of being a stupid, little child was getting to everyone in the house. Sidharth, too, is done with Shehnaz now. It’s sad, as they looked great together for the audience.'

Speaking of the strong players inside the house this season, Shefali revealed, 'Irrespective of the kind of game they play — negative or positive — Sidharth and Asim are good. Paras is also a very good player, he knows how to manipulate and play with your psyche. Shehnaz Gill, too, is a player. She knows exactly what she is doing, she is not a child. I don’t think Rashami is a good player, I don’t know what she is doing in the house.'

