Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s advises Asim to evict Paras Chhabra or Arhaan Khan from the captaincy task

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:01 PM

MUMBAI: When it comes to saving yourself and playing your own game, even friends turn foes. And this is exactly what has happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house and seems like Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz are seen playing a very smart game now. The recent captaincy task has again turned the tables in the Bigg Boss 13 house, as everyone is putting in their best foot forward to win the power and the immunity.

The house is divided into two teams, where everyone is expecting that they stick and support each other. But, things seem to take a round turn, as during the task Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz seem to plan against their member.

In the task, the contestants are given a bag with their names written on it that are kept in lockers and when the task begins they have to run towards the locker, and then they have to get the bag belonging to any contestant who they want to either eliminate or save in the race.

Shefali is seen advising Asim that whenever he gets a chance, he must either grab Arhaan Khan or Paras Chhabra' bags and eliminate them from the game. She tells him that they both are strong and thus he shouldn't take a risk and clear his way wisely. 

Well, let’s see if Shefali and Asim get successful in their plans. 

