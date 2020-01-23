Bigg Boss 13: Shefali refuses to accept sanchaalak Vishal Aditya Singh’s unfair decision

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, never fails to entertain audience. Season 13 of the show is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for their cute camaraderie. However, now, all is not well between the two and it looks like it’s not going to be, either. Just yesterday, Shehnaaz admitted to Paras Chhabra that SidNaaz is no more and their fans were waiting to see if they would sort out their differences. However, that won’t be happening in tonight’s episode. The captaincy task is on, and Shehnaaz Gill flips sides, teaming with Asim Riaz. She shoves Sidharth Shukla and tells him she hates him, while Mahira Sharma calls out her behaviour. Shefali Jariwala refuses to accept sanchaalak Vishal Aditya Singh’s unfair decision, and Bigg Boss reprimands him, cancelling all further immunity tasks.

The preview for tonight’s episode starts with Shehnaaz telling Vishal Aditya Singh that she is playing for them. Sidharth points out that Shehnaaz is very smart and keeps switching sides so she knows about both the teams. Shehnaaz asks him to stay in his limit. Their fight only escalates and she is seen grabbing and shoving him, and says she hates him. Mahira Sharma, irritated by her behavior says, “Dosti ka matlab pata nahi, aayi dosti nibhaane. Yehi asliyat hai iski.”

Meanwhile, in the captaincy task, sanchaalak Vishal Aditya Singh declares Shehnaaz Gill the winner of the task, and claims that the final decision is his since he is the sanchaalak. Shefali Jariwala argues with him, but he doesn’t listen, and Shefali refuses to accept his unfair decision. Bigg Boss then reprimands him, calling him the most confused sanchaalak ever, and cancels all further immunity tasks on Bigg Boss 13.

