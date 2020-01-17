Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz is all praises for Asim

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill have never shared a great equation in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz usually argues with Asim to defend Sidharth Shukla.

But it seems her opinion of Asim has now changed. In an unseen undekha video of Bigg Boss 13, we see Shehnaaz praising Asim as if there is no tomorrow. She is having a conversation with Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli and that's when she says all good things about Asim, who was once called irritating by Salman Khan.

The three ladies are having a conversation in the garden area and are probably discussing the qualities of all the contestants of the house. Rashami asks Shehnaaz as to what she feels about Asim Riaz, to which she says that she finds him cute. Further, she goes on to say that Asim has learnt a lot during his Bigg Boss journey and has now become a lot calmer than he was. She also says that Asim, even though she has fought with him so many times, has never said anything that will hurt her badly.

Have a look.

