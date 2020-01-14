Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz and Asim come under the radar of housemates

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. The pretty lady, who will be seen in the upcoming series Damaged 2, is currently making headlines for visiting Bigg Boss 13 house.

Yes, the pretty lady has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house yet again. The actress, who earlier visited the house to promote her romantic single Ranjhaana with co-actor Priyank Sharma, entered the house to announce the deserving member for the Elite Club Task.

In the promo, Hina can be seen asking housemates Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz to prove their worth and why do they deserve to be in the Elite Club. However, as soon as the two start justifying themselves, they come under the radar of the housemates witnessing this task.

Check out the video below-

So who will prove their worth: Asim or Shehnaaz? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.