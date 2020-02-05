Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz cries in front of Rashami and says, ‘Mereko aisa fame nahi chahiye media ka’

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its final episode. In fact, the show is just a few days away from its grand finale.

Ahead of the grand finale, a press conference segment was organized. Journalists presented some of the most hard-hitting questions to almost all the housemates, be it Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai or others.

The precap of the latest episode begins with a reporter confronting Mahira Sharma about calling Shehnaaz Gill a ‘gandh,’ to which, she hits back saying, “Toh aapne yeh nahi suna ki jan iinhone mere baare mein yeh kaha tha ki u hai kya? Tera level kya hai?” Then comes the topic about Asim Riaz and outside relationship, on which the journalist reveals how Shruti Tuli denied dating him; however, Asim says, “Unko nahi lagta tha ki hum relationship mein the, mereko lagta tha.”

Further, Shehnaaz is accused of using Sidharth as her game plan after a reporter says that she was rather talking to people who have been against Shukla, especially during the times when he needed her most. She then jokingly agrees that her friendship with Shukla is just for the game, but the accusations don’t stop. A helpless Sana then breaks into a fight with Shukla in the bathroom area and could be heard crying and saying to Rashami, “Mereko aisa fame nahi chahiye media ka.”

Take a look below:

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.