Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz gets cosy with Sid; calls him brother?

MUMBAI; Sidharth and Sana have had many fights in the BB house. However, they always manage to make up.

The audience saw Shehnaaz break down and slap Sidharth as well as herself. She received a lot of flak from a furious Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar too. However, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have had some really cute moments on the show. Shehnaaz has never shied away from showing her love and affection for Sidharth, and in yet another clip, we can see Shehnaaz gushing over Sidharth. But wait, did she just compare Sidharth to her brother?

The video starts with Shehnaaz being all cute, planting a kiss on Sidharth’s cheek and asking him why she feels so much love for him. She then says, 'Aisa aata hai, jaisa shahbaaz pe aata hai.' Shahbaaz is Shehnaaz’s brother, and Sidharth states, 'Bhai wala feeling hai ye.' Shehnaaz then vehemently denies it and says it’s not brotherly feelings that she has for Sidharth.

