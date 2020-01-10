Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma ROAST each other in Comedy Club task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.



In the previous episodes, the show was converted into a comedy club wherein the contestants roasted each other with their comedy punches.



While a few contestants already performed their gigs, rest will hit the stage in tonight’s episode.



Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill’s equation is not quite healthy at the moment and thus the duo will take on each other in the Comedy Club task. While Mahira will crack a joke and ask all the contestants who are eager to know about her and Paras Chhabra’s equation to higher their standards, Shehnaaz will tell Mahira that she gets the praise from the audience and does not indulge in only praising herself. She said that khudkey muh se kya tareef karna, jab audience kare tabhi koi baat hai.



This will leave Mahira disappointed as she won't find the punch funny.



