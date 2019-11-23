News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai’s fun banter will leave you in splits!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is known for its ugly fights, fun tasks, and unlimited entertainment. Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill’s recent banter will leave you in splits. Recently, Rashami’s Instagram handles shared a video of Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha where she and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in their task characters of Maa and Beti. In the video, Shehnaaz asks Rashami whether she will get married. She very melodramatically says, 'Let’s go and see an astrologer for my marriage'. Rashami as a stereotypical daily soap maa says that ‘Ek gudiya laakar jhaada karna padega.’ The video is super funny.

While sharing it on her handle, her team wrote, ‘When the task कैरिक्टर actually gets into you! Rashami playing the stereotypical daily soap maa is just hilarious and we just can’t get over this! "Ek Gudiya Laakar Jhaada Karna Padega” Well, there are moments like these too!’

Meanwhile, tonight’s Weekend Ka War episode will be full of drama for the audience, as Salman Khan will interact with the contestants’ loved ones. He will also show his anger over Asim, Himanshi, and Sidharth Shukla.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

past seven days