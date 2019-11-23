Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai’s fun banter will leave you in splits!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is known for its ugly fights, fun tasks, and unlimited entertainment. Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill’s recent banter will leave you in splits. Recently, Rashami’s Instagram handles shared a video of Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha where she and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in their task characters of Maa and Beti. In the video, Shehnaaz asks Rashami whether she will get married. She very melodramatically says, 'Let’s go and see an astrologer for my marriage'. Rashami as a stereotypical daily soap maa says that ‘Ek gudiya laakar jhaada karna padega.’ The video is super funny.

While sharing it on her handle, her team wrote, ‘When the task कैरिक्टर actually gets into you! Rashami playing the stereotypical daily soap maa is just hilarious and we just can’t get over this! "Ek Gudiya Laakar Jhaada Karna Padega” Well, there are moments like these too!’

Meanwhile, tonight’s Weekend Ka War episode will be full of drama for the audience, as Salman Khan will interact with the contestants’ loved ones. He will also show his anger over Asim, Himanshi, and Sidharth Shukla.