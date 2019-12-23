News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s CUTE moments

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.  In the upcoming episode, we will see some sweet and cute moments between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Some fireworks will also happen. Rashami Desai will pick on Arti Singh and state that she did not stand up for her. In the promo of today's episode that has hit the internet, we see the Weekend Ka Vaar getting extended and contestants taking part in the balloon task. Rashami Desai bursts Vikas Gupta's balloon, Arti Singh bursts Shehnaaz Gill's balloon for saying that she'll throw her out of the show and so on. Then the show begins and we see Sidharth Shukla talking to Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute bond is funny as well as sweet to watch. Sidharth does everything to make her laugh and they even get a little cosy in bed. Sidharth lies on her while Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala are watching the show. In the background we have these two doing the commentary on Shehnaaz and Sidharth's bond.

