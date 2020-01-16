Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill dances on 'Jabra Fan'; Siddharth Shukla's reaction is worth watching

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting every passing day with lots of drama happening in the house. While contestants are going through a tough time in the house with the cutthroat competition, there are some light-hearted moments which calm down the atmosphere in the house.

We all are seeing how Shehnaaz Gill has madly fallen in love with Siddharth Shukla. Their romance level is at a peak in every episode with Shehnaaz and Sid's chemistry growing more and more.

In the latest video shares by Shehnaaz, we can see how she is grooving on Shah Rukh Khan's song Jabra fan and has totally lost herself in it. However, what was more interesting and grabbed our attention was Sid's reaction where he kept staring her while she was dancing her heart out.

Take a look at the video:

While we could Sid totally lost in his own world, Shehnaaz kept dancing. The video got a great response from the fans were they were left awestruck with these beautiful Jodi.

Everyone season of Bigg Boss witnesses contestants who fall in love while they are in the house. This season, Siddharth and Shehnaaz are one of them and they have become quite popular among the fans.