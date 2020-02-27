Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill dances to Neha Kakkar’s latest song!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill wowed fans with her cuteness in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz would often sing and dance like there’s no one watching. Even after the show is over, Sana is making it a point to keep her loyal fans updated through her social media accounts. Shehnaaz, who is currently seen in her swayamwar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, treated fans with a delightful Tik Tok video, and it has got a Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar connection.

The clip sees Shehnaaz Gill lip-syncing and dancing to Neha Kakkar’s recently-released Goa Beach song that also featured Aditya Narayan and was co-sung by her brother Tony Kakkar. Well, the music video is already a rage on the internet and with Shehnaaz adding her touch to it, we are sure that it will get more popular. Well, this video quickly caught Neha and Tony’s attention and the brother-sister duo couldn’t stop praising Sana.

Have a look at the video and the singers' reactions below.

Credits: SpotboyE