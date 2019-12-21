News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill does a Katrina Kaif in this video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Shehnaaz is referred to as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina.’ Dabangg actor Salman Khan was impressed with her innocence and she couldn’t help but gush over the attention.

An old video of Shehnaaz has surfaced on the internet. The video in question is a TikTok video of the Punjabi actress who is seen doing an impression of Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif. That’s right, in the video, she is seen enacting a scene of Katrina from her 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan and her impression of doing the same is bang on! It looks like we have to agree that Shehnaaz is indeed Punjab Ki Katrina.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif, Dabangg, Salman Khan, TikTok, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Itishree Singh
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti

past seven days