Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill excited as Gautam Gulati enters the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most watched shows. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The viewers know how the show focused on the family week wherein the loved ones of the contestants entered the show. The show has witnessed the family week over the last three days and now that it has come to an end, it looks like Bigg Boss still has some more guests whom he'll be welcoming to the house. Reports about Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and ex-contestants of this season Himanshi Khurana, Abu Malik and Siddhartha Dey have been doing the rounds, and well today is going to be the day.

In the promo, we get a glimpse of some of them entering the house and while it sure is going to be an interesting watch, what has us all excited is Shehnaaz Gill's reaction on seeing Gautam. It is no secret that Shehnaaz is a complete fan of Gautam and while she has constantly spoken about it, it looks like she's about to have one of the best days of her life. We see how he enters the house while everyone is frozen by Bigg Boss but eventually, he does release Shehnaaz and she can't control her excitement anymore. Not only does she hug him tight, but she also showers him with kisses on the cheek while he tells her that Sidharth Shukla is looking.

Take a look at the promo here: