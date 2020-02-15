Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill fans unhappy with her Swayamvar; trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi

MUMBAI: The advent of social media has brought a big change in almost everyone’s life. When it comes to celebrities, it has brought a major change as now they can directly communicate with their fans. Fans too leave no stone unturned to express their opinions on various matters. Speaking about this, fans have been expressing their opinion on Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming show.

Well, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 will not let the channel lose its essence. That is why they are hosting Shehnaaz Gill Ka Swayamvar after the reality show concludes. It was just a week back when the reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar had made headlines. But it was her PR team and her brother who had clearly dismissed the reports. Later, the makers dropped the promo and treated all the Sana fans with her upcoming show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also featuring Paras Chhabra.

However, it seems fans of Shehnaaz are not supporting makers’ move.

They took to social media and have made a hashtag #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadiShow trend to boycott her show. Twitterverse feels that Sana is too innocent for all this and it is not fair to her.

Check out some of the tweets of fans right here:

Please @Shehnazgill123 cancel this contract, we can do a fund raise if you need to pay back @ColorsTV but we want to see you in a movie, you are our queen #BoycottShehnaazkiShadiShow , decrease voot app rating to give a lesson to @ColorsTV https://t.co/AEoXNg3Apb — jass- shehnaazian (@jaspree26942591) February 15, 2020

look at this derogatory promo!

showing how she'd hunt for a guy??????



she is capable of so much more than looking for a dude to end up with! @$$ holes



use Abdullah chipkali with taklu and your bahu for this crap#BoycottSanaShadiShow#BoycottShehnaazkiShadiShow — Gul (@macrolitglow) February 15, 2020

What do you think about the same?