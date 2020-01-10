Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill kisses Asim Riaz to make Sidharth Shukla jealous

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.



Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. They recently had a fight but now they are back together. And after a fight, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have now started teasing each other just for fun. They are seen pulling each other’s legs for little things. Well, the duo went a little intimate but not with each other, with other contestants instead. In the previous episode, Sidharth was seen kissing Shefali Jariwala just to tease Shehnaaz who as revenge went on to kiss Asim Riaz, leaving him smiling.



Take a look below: