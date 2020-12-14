Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill looks like a dream as she flaunts a toned body post weight loss, says: ' You Don’t Have To Play Masculine To Be A Strong Woman'

MUMBAI: The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill is all over the internet. Well, in case you are wondering, you have got to take a pit stop at Shehnaaz's Instagram account where she shared some gorgeous pictures that will amaze you. Just some time ago, Bigg Boss 13's contestant took to her Instagram to share some pictures from her photoshoot but what caught our attention was her remarkable physique. Ever since she has shed those extra kilos, the diva makes certain to steal the limelight by putting her toned body on display and that's exactly what she did this time.

In the picture, Sana is seen wearing a body printed dress with a thigh slit and a small train. She rounded her look with red coloured hair swept on one side and that bold red lip is doing all the talking. Not to forget her strappy heels that only accentuating her stance. In the snaps, she is exuding charm and elegance. While sharing these, she wrote a powerful caption on women which read, "A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. . . 'You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.'"

Just like us, even her million fans are mesmerised by her look. One commented, "Shehnaaz is heavenly beautiful" while another one wrote, "OMG sexyyyy sanaaaaaa u beautiful beautiful"

On Sidharth Shukla's birthday, Shehnaaz celebrated his 40th birthday and for the same, she even shared a video with the birthday boy while wishing him. The video obviously bowled over SidNaazians on social media

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/star-plus-taare-zameen-par-go-through-timeslot-change-the-launch-of-shaurya-aur-anokhi-ki

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: Spotboye