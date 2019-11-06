Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill rebonds with Paras Chhabra ignoring Siddharth Shukla- a strategy or an emotional decision?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stones unturned in providing full-on entertainment.

The show has become quite unpredictable.

After the first finale, six new wild card entrants have joined the show. One amongst them is the very popular Himanshi Khurana who has a series of controversy with Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz was evidently upset with Himanshi’s entry in the show.

Shehnaaz is now seen quitting her alias with Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh and joining back Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s group.

The “entertainer” of the house, Shehnaaz has now become quite restless and confused.

What do you think about Shehnaaz going back to Paras?

Is it a part of her strategy? Or is it just an emotional pent up that she is going through at the moment?

