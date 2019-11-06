News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill rebonds with Paras Chhabra ignoring Siddharth Shukla- a strategy or an emotional decision?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 12:12 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stones unturned in providing full-on entertainment.

The show has become quite unpredictable.

After the first finale, six new wild card entrants have joined the show. One amongst them is the very popular Himanshi Khurana who has a series of controversy with Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz was evidently upset with Himanshi’s entry in the show.

Shehnaaz is now seen quitting her alias with Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh and joining back Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s group.

The “entertainer” of the house, Shehnaaz has now become quite restless and confused.

What do you think about Shehnaaz going back to Paras?

Is it a part of her strategy? Or is it just an emotional pent up that she is going through at the moment?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/shehnaz-gill-goes-against-bigg-boss-gets-punished-191105

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla- a strategy, emotional decision, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa Mallik with close friends
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days