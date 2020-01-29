Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother tells her how Rashami, Paras and Mahira are trying to create a rift between SidNaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. They come bearing news of the outside world, and what really is happening outside, and looks like the first few hours will be spent just updating the housemates about who is plotting against whom in the house. Kashmera Shah, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz have entered the house. Since Shahbaaz has been watching Bigg Boss 13 outside, he revealed the truth about Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and how they are trying to create a rift between SidNaaz.



In the latest episode, Shahbaaz enters the house with a cake for Shehnaaz’s birthday. Shehnaaz is overjoyed. He then takes her inside and tells her that she should stay away from Rashami Desai as she is the one who said that without Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill is nothing in the game. The preview further shows Shahbaaz warning Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are trying to create a rift between them. He says, ‘ye aapko tod rahe hain.’ Sidharth and Shehnaaz look shocked since they did not expect this. He then lets Sid know that nobody has been there for him in the house, like Shehnaaz has.



With the entry of the contestants’ connection, what new drama will unfold in the show? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.



(Also check: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs )



Credits: SpotboyE