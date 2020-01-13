Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s father to enter BB House

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV series. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

After entertaining audience so far, the popular show is heading towards its finale and with each passing day, the competition between housemates is getting intensified. Every year on Bigg Boss, we get to see a family week, where parents, lovers of the housemates enter the house and this season is no different. Well, according to the Instagram page mrkhabri_official, Shehnaaz Gill’s father will enter BB house. Fans of the show are excited with this piece of information, and they think this is exactly what Shehnaaz needs right now. The pretty lady had a rough week altogether, and was also at the receiving end of Salman Khan’s fury this weekend. She had several fights with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and was also seen breaking down and slapping herself, as well as Sidharth Shukla.

