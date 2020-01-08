Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s moves to win back Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. They recently had a fight which has left all SidNaaz fans heartbroken. The two had once shared a great bond, and were the closest to each other in Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz has also been very vocal about her feelings for Sidharth on the show, and while they are always engaging in some cute banter on the show, things went downhill recently after Sidharth poked fun at her saying she is jealous of Mahira Sharma. All hell broke loose after that, and we saw Shehnaaz slap Sidharth and even herself and she broke down. After slapping and yelling at Sidharth Shukla, it looks like Shehnaaz Gill’s new goal on Bigg Boss 13 is to win back Sidharth Shukla. She asks Rashami Desai for advice on how she should try to bring him around.

The preview for tonight’s episode starts with Shehnaaz and Sidharth on the bed and Shehnaaz tells him that she has feelings for him. She then tells him that she cannot live without him. Sidharth then gets up and walks away. Later, Shehnaaz can be seen asking Rashami Desai, “Kaise manau usse?” Rashami seems irritated and says she doesn’t know. Shehnaaz can be seen following Sidharth around the house, but he doesn’t seem to care and brushes off her advances. He finally listens to her and she tells Sidharth that she is not being fake with him.

