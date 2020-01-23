Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill shows her true colours to Siddharth Shukla during the captaincy task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is an unpredictable show where tables turn in no time. In season 13 of this popular reality show, we have seen how relationships changed with time. While some friends have turned foes, some have mended their differences and playing in a dignified manner.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romance was at the peak a few weeks back but things are not the same between them now. After Sid chose Arti Singh over Shehnaaz during the nomination task, things have worsened between Sid and Sana.

And now, it's time for Shehnaaz to take revenge from Sid for doing such a thing to her. So during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz removed all her frustration on Sid.

First, Shehnaaz had a major showdown with Arti for the same and then with Mahira Sharma. Both yelled at each other and blamed for everything that happened.

While everyone was trying their best to win the task, Shehnaaz upped her game in the task.

Take a look at the video:

Shehnaaz seems to be so frustrated with Sid that she holds his collar and says she hates him. But Sid concentrated on the game rather than indulging into a fight with her.

It ill be interesting to see who wins the captaincy task.

What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments.