Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua'; check out what was Sidarth's reply to her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 gave us a lot of couples. Paras Chhabra - Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz - Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla - these couples turned BB house into a lover's paradise.

But the cutest of all though remains to be Sidharth and Shehnaaz's Jodi. However, they are no more the best of friends and a couple in the house. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's friendship cum love has hit a rough patch and they are no more on talking terms. In fact, they are indeed behaving like enemies in the house.

In a video of Bigg Boss 13 that has hit the internet, we see Sidharth Shukla washing utensils. This itself is a rare sight to see. As he is busy doing his work, Shehnaaz who is nearby is singing Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Well, that's the love anthem we all love and it would have been so good to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz romantically dancing on this. BUT that's not happening peeps. In fact, Shehnaaz's romantic gesture meets with a very sarcastic and mean reply from Sidharth.

He who then sits on dining table to have his meal sings, 'Baar baar pyaar hua, sabse pyaar hua'. It was a direct taunt to Shehnaaz who first had feelings for Paras Chhabra and then got fond of Sidharth Shukla.