Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father is fine if she decides to marry Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes. Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute bonding are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The two have a huge fan following. And it seems Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh has no problem if she decides to marry Sidharth. In an interview with SpotboyE, when he was asked about the two, he said, “Yes, I can see the feelings that they have for each other," he said.

So, would he be okay just in case Shehnaaz comes home after eviction and tells him that Sidharth is the man she wants to settle down in matrimony with? Santok told the portal, "No problem. Achchi baat hogi. Sidharth achcha ladka hai. Suljha hua hai woh, Shehnaaz mein thoda bachpana zaroor hai. The combo would be good."

