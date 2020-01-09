Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father gives shocking reaction to Sidharth Shukla and his daughter’s fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. However, recently, Sidharth was seen pinned her down. Now, which father would not be perturbed about his daughter if a man has pinned her down and kept his leg on her stomach- and all this in a fight? So, was it a 'supposed' fight?

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Santok Singh, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, said, "Yeh dosti hai. Yeh nok jhonk hai, jo chalti rehti hai. Think of it, she had pulled his hair prior to what he did. It's okay." When the portal further asked if it doesn't rattle him at all? "Mujhe koi aitraaz nahin hai," he said.

Credits: SpotboyE.com