Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father not in favour of her and Sidharth Shukla’s relation?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The show is known for fights, arguments and endless drama. Currently, season 13 is on air and it is no different.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. Amidst this, the show has been showcasing family week special episodes. The family week is always one of the biggest highlights of any season. And well, the first few guests to visit the house are most likely to be Mahira Sharma's mother and Shehnaaz Gill's father. Both of them will have some questions, suggestions, and a lot of other wisdom to impart too.

Now, Shehnaaz's father, even though has spoken about Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla openly, not looking down upon the equation they share, will not happen to be too much in favour of it and in fact, if the preview is to be believed, he will ask her to not continue this relation with Sidharth post the show. The two talk about a lot of other things too, and well, SidNaaz is sure one important topic out of all them as we know.

