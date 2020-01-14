Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father says Colors will try that their actor Sidharth Shukla wins the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes. Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute bonding are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Now, in an interview with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh revealed who he thinks will win the show. When he was asked the question, he had two names in mind: Sidharth Shukla and his daughter. He said, "Colors will try to make Sidharth Shukla win, kyunki woh unka banda hai (Sid has done shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 that he won, followed by Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak for Colors, apart from BB 13). If they do not show any bias, it should be my daughter."

Credits: SpotboyE