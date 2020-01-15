Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father schools Paras Chhabra for his act

MUMBAI: One reality show that never fails to entertain viewers is Bigg Boss. Presently, season 13 of the show is on air. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. Amidst this, the show is focusing on family week special episodes. The family week is always one of the biggest highlights of any season.



Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's equation on Bigg Boss 13 has been one rollercoaster ride, and while they started off on a very high note, things have only gone downhill ever since. Both of them have a love-hate relationship of sorts, however, the latter does, in fact, weigh more than love. And so, it looks like as a father, when Shehnaaz Gill's father will enter the house and visit the contestants, he is also going to bring out his concerns with the people instead.

While he will talk about Sidharth Shukla and will happen to ask her to not continue this post the show, he will also express his disappointment in Paras Chhabra, and he spoke about how Shehnaaz was the one who was with him during the first week and how he was the one who moved away and now he keeps telling her. Well, looks like Shehnaaz's father has come in the house with some opinions and he is also going to put them out loud.