Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's make-up artist reveals his advice to her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 12:15 PM

MUMBAI: BB13 is the most loved reality show on TV currently. There are some revelations and statements that have garnered a lot of attention. One such statement that happens to have our attention is where Asim Riaz said how Paras Chhabra told him that Shehnaaz Gill's makeup artist suggested her to get close to Sidharth Shukla.

While this sounded rather shocking, Shehnaaz clarified how there is no such thing and that he simply told her that she should bond over with someone if she happens to like them. And now, her makeup artist, Rajan Pasi has gone on to clarify his stance and said that his only advice for Shehnaaz was to do the right kind of makeup in his absence.

