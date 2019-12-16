Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz jumps with joy as Sidharth Shukla returns to the main house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



From the last two weeks, Sidharth Shukla has been out of the main house and last week, he was admitted to the hospital for typhoid. In his absence, Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected. Now, it seems that Sidharth is hail and hearty and is all set to return to the main house in the upcoming episode of the show. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also missing their cute banter in the house.



In a preview promo of the episode, we get to see Shehnaaz being called to the confession room by Bigg Boss where Sidharth is already sitting. As she enters the room, Shehnaaz sees and Sidharth and jumps with joy. Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth and they both can’t seem to control their smile as they reunite on the show. Shehnaaz then tells Bigg Boss that she is very happy that he is back. Later, Sidharth and Shehnaaz go to meet the rest of the housemates.



Arti Singh too is elated to see Sidharth back in the game. Well, as Sidharth is back in the house, fans of #SidNaaz are relieved and things are bound to get interesting.



Take a look below: