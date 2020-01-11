Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill PROPOSES to Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is high on drama.



These days we have been seeing Shehnaaz Kaur Gill trying to convince Siddharth Shukla to talk to her while the latter has been avoiding her because of her closeness with the Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and particularly Rashami Desai. While she is trying to maintain a fine balance, Siddharth and Paras feel that she has lost her plot. On the other hand, she is constantly accused of being jealous of Mahira Sharma.



Now in a particular Weekend Ka vaar session, where Harsh Limbachiyaa and Paritosh Tripathi visited Bigg Boss and held a task called 'Comedy Club', Shehnaaz took the platform to question the audience that why would she be jealous of Mahira? She also questioned saying "Who is she?". Well, what she did after this came as a surprise to not only the contestants but Siddharth and the audience particularly as she confessed her love for Siddharth and that she would want to marry him!



She told the audience present there that if they want to congratulate and approve of her decision, they should stand up and give her a standing ovation. While everyone stood up in approval, Shehnaaz asked Siddharth to call her after Bigg Boss while Siddharth flushed pink!



Keep reading this space for more updates.