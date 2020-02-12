Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz talks about life with Sidharth outside the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is going to come to an end this weekend. The housemates were given a reality check with Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma, who grilled the contestants with some hard hitting questions and it started off with Rashami Desai followed by Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and then Sidharth Shukla.

Now, in tonight's episode, we will see the rest of the housemates getting questioned by him and while we got a glimpse of Arti Singh in the katgarha, we also got a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill inside. As predictable as it gets, she is questioned about SidNaaz and her equation with the actor. While she does say how she is grateful that he has kept up with her over the four months inside the house but it is only after the show, once they are out of the house that she will now where does their relation stand, and rightly so.

Credits: Pinkvilla