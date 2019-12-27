Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz tears towel gifted by Sidharth's close friend Sheena

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s share a cute and sweet relationship in the BB house.

The most recent episode, however, saw Sidharth upset due to Shehnaaz’s unexpected action. It all happened during the captaincy task, wherein Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh had to convince the housemates of destroying their special entities. During the same, Shehnaaz was labeled sadist and obsessive after she happily destroyed something given to Sidharth by his close female friend, Sheena.

The episode saw Bigg Boss asking Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh of convincing Sidharth Shukla to cut, soak in paint and keep his favourite towel, which was gifted by Sheena, into the storeroom. The actor agreed to sacrifice it for Shehnaaz, hence helping her earn a point. And, while giving her the same, Sidharth informed Shehnaaz that it was a gift from his best friend Sheena. Upon hearing the same, Shehnaaz was happy on ruining it.

Credits: SpotboyE