Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz tells Sidharth Shukla that she has feelings for him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. Their fans love their banter and have now given them the name of ‘SidNaaz.’ However, in the previous episode, Shehnaaz changed sides after Sidharth had previously called her ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. Since then, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were not talking to each other. In the last episode, Shehnaaz even changed her bed as Sidharth had gone outside to sleep on the sofa. Now, in the upcoming episode, we can expect more ‘SidNaaz’ drama in the house.

In a preview promo of tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz can be seen lying next to Sidharth on the same bed and confessing to him her feelings for him. Shehnaaz says, ‘merko tere saath feelings. Main tere bina nahi reh sakti.’ Sidharth gets up from the bed and leaves the bedroom. Shehnaaz is then seen asking Rashami Desai how to cajole Sidharth but the latter says she doesn’t know. Shehnaaz keeps running behind Sidharth and then the two sit down to talk in the living room area.

An interesting thing happens next. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she is not fake with him and everything has happened naturally. Now, guess what? Sidharth asks her if she is in love with him. To this, Shehnaaz laughs and says, ‘Pagal Hai Kya?’ Post this, they both are seen laughing.

