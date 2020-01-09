Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz tries to provoke Sidharth against Arti

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. However, from the past few days, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been having issues. But, looks like they tried to put them aside and talk things over in last night’s episode. Post that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth sat down to talk about housemates and their game. Sidharth asked Shehnaaz about who she thinks is the smartest player in the house. Shehnaaz took Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala’s name. Gill told Shukla that Shefali is trying to play smart and Sidharth agreed.

Later, Shehnaaz tried to provoke Sidharth against Arti. Arti and Sidharth have been good friends and Singh is also friends with Rashami Desai. Shehnaaz told Sidharth that Arti is playing a good game and is trying to keep everyone fine. She said that Arti knows his disliking for Rashami so she talks to Rashami only in Sidharth’s absence. Sidharth keeps listening to Shehnaaz. Gill further informs him that Rashami isn’t liking the fact that Arti talks to her in Sidharth’s absence to make him happy.

Will Arti and Sidharth’s equation change due to Shehnaaz? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.