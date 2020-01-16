Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's father blames Himanshi Khurana for Shehnaaz’s downfall in her career

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants.

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now recently Shehnaaz’s father had entered the house where he helped his daughter in understanding the game and also advised her to keep away from Siddarth.

During a live chat on Instagram Shehnaaz’s dad revealed some of the facts of the fight between Himanshi and Shehnaaz. Where he said that there was a time when big directors and producers wanted to work with Shehnaaz, but then because of this controversy, she had lost work.

He further said that whenever Shehnaaz used to post anything on social media, Himanshi ‘s fans used to write the worst negative comments, and if anyone would be in her place would have committed suicide.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz could be the potential winner of Bigg Boss 13 and the latter has a massive fan following.