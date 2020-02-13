Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz denies being in love with Sid

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was questioned by Rajat Sharma about a lot of things, among which is her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and about destroying her own image.

Rajat asks Shehnaz about her equation with Sidharth Shukla and whether or not they will continue their friendship out of the Bigg Boss house, to which Shehnaz says that she has become habitual of Sidharth and is quite possessive about him. She would definitely like to carry forward their friendship after Bigg Boss too. She calls Sidharth ‘great’ for tolerating her for four long months. She further says that she can’t call her feelings for Sidharth love but she has a certain attraction to him and he also likes her a lot.

Later, Rajat accuses Shehnaz of destroying her own image. When Shehnaz gives a little diplomatic answers, he shows her a clip of an incident between her and Paras wherein she can be seen saying that these people of the house have destroyed my image. Upon seeing the clip, Shehnaz giggles and says that it was very situational and said that she gets really affected if Sidharth says something to her. She further adds that she doesn’t feel good when the actor talks to someone who she doesn’t like.

Credits: TOI