Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill wants to develop a game

20 Nov 2019 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. One of the contestants, Shehnaz Gill has revealed her desire to develop a game.

Well, in the recent clip of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha, Shehnaz is seen expressing a very unusual desire. In conversation with Sidharth and Shefali, Shehnaz reveals “Yaar mera na life main ek dream hai lekin who pata nahi kabhi poora hoga ya nahi but main chahti woh koi kare.” Talking about what the game would look like, Shehnaz goes on to talk about her desire. “Main bhi game banana chahti hun. Jaise PUBG and all. Aise, itna paisa kamau aisi game ban jaaye.” In response to this, Sidharth teases Shehnaz saying “Oh, lovely!”

