Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha’s take on Sidnaz's equation

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. They are popularly referred by fans as Sidnaz.

And now, Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha has commented on Sidnaz's equation. India Forums got in touch with Shehbaz to know about the recent argument that conspired between Shehnaz and Sidharth. To which he replied, “They are friends and share a great equation inside the house. They are friends who fight and resolve later and it happens in friendship."

Credit: India Forums