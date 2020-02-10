Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan showcase the ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ step in a boomerang video; watch

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from the finale.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty grace the show as the celebrity guest. As a trend followed by all the B-Town actors, Shilpa came on the show along with Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in order to promote her upcoming film. The romantic comedy certainly marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback on the big screen 13 years after her last film Apne but also reunites her with her Phir Milenge co-star Salman Khan on the sets of his show Bigg Boss 13.

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan appeared together on the big screen in 2006 release Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar. Salman and Shilpa reunited on the stage after long and reminisced their old friendship. Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a boomerang video with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 where both of them are seen pulling off Salman Khan's trademark Hud Hud Dabangg step like a pro.

Take a look below at the video:

Did you like the boomerang video?